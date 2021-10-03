Romeo Okwara and Frank Ragnow leave Lions Week 4 matchup with injuries

A bad start in Chicago by the Detroit Lions could be potentially much worse. Two critical starters along the team’s lines left the Week 4 matchup with the Bears with injuries.

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and top pass rusher Romeo Okwara each departed the game in the first quarter with injuries. Both Ragnow and Okwara are officially questionable to return per the Lions’ staff, but neither returned in the subsequent drives. Evan Brown took over at center for Ragnow.

Ragnow limped off with a toe injury. Okwara needed assistance from trainers to head to the locker room with an ankle injury.