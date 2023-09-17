Romeo Okwara back in Detroit Lions DL rotation, Isaiah Buggs inactive vs. Seattle Seahawks

Josh Paschal's knee injury has opened a spot in the Detroit Lions defensive line rotation for Romeo Okwara.

Okwara is active for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being a healthy scratch for last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Paschal injured his knee in practice Thursday and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Okwara had a team-leading 10 sacks in 2020, but tore his Achilles tendon early in the 2021 season and played just five games last year.

READ MORE: How Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp became The Prince of Fake Punts

Detroit Lions linebacker Romeo Okwara walks off the field after training camp in Allen Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, a 13-game starter for the Lions last fall, is inactive for the second straight week. Buggs recently attributed his benching to skipping offseason workouts, while Lions coach Dan Campbell said it was purely merit-based.

Benito Jones won the nose tackle job in training camp.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) and rookies Brodric Martin and Steven Gilmore also are inactive for the Lions.

The Seahawks are without both starting offensive tackles, Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and linebackers Devin Bush (shoulder) and Boye Mafe (knee) also are inactive with injuries.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs inactive, Romeo Okwara back vs. Seahawks