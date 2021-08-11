Romeo Langford throws down monster dunk in Summer League game

WATCH: Romeo Langford throws down monster dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Romeo Langford made his presence felt in a big way during Tuesday's Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Summer League matchup.

The C's guard threw down an emphatic one-handed slam on Nuggets guard Davon Reed in the second quarter. Check out the dunk below:

Put that on a poster.

That's two big moments in two games for Langford so far in Las Vegas. In the Summer League opener vs. Atlanta, the 21-year-old drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to propel Boston to victory