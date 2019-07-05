Romeo Langford on playing through injury at Indiana: 'I just wanted to be there for my team' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics emphasized adding high-character, humble, team players during the 2019 NBA Draft and free agency. And it appears that their first overall selection, 14th pick Romeo Langford, checks off all those boxes as he demonstrated in a recent story.

Langford recently talked to Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com and discussed his decision to play through a thumb injury that he suffered early in his lone season at Indiana. Despite having the option to sit out the season to avoid hurting his draft stock, Langford did elect to continue on.

"The main thing is I just wanted to be there for my team," Langford said, per Westerholm. "I didn't want to let my team down. Wanted to be there for my brothers. I didn't want them to think I was just sitting out. I knew I could play through it."

Langford did end up selflessly playing through the injury, and he averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during his freshman season. Though he only shot 27.2 percent from behind the arc, which was partially related to the thumb injury, he still did enough to earn his status as a lottery pick with the Celtics. And since joining the team, he has been working hard to improve his shot with a unique approach.

The thumb injury will likely keep Langford off the court during the Celtics' summer league contests, but it's still possible that he could emerge as a key reserve on the wing during his rookie year.

Either way, Langford's tough and team-oriented attitude will help to endear him to Boston fans early on in his career. He should be able to help change the team's locker room chemistry which became a big issue for the squad last year.

