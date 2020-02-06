Romeo Langford gets the start ... for the Celtics, not the Red Claws

BOSTON -- Romeo Langford admitted that he was shocked to learn during the Boston Celtics Wednesday morning shoot-around that he would be making his first NBA start tonight against Orlando.

And when he texted his parents about the good news?

"They were shocked," he said. "They thought I was in Maine."

As in, with the Celtics' G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

But the shock of the unexpected opportunity with the Celtics didn't last long for Langford or his parents, with the rookie being among the many contributors to Boston's 116-100 victory over the Magic.

Boston (35-15) has now won five in a row, the latest whose degree of difficulty was relatively high when you consider Boston was playing without Kemba Walker (sore left knee), Marcus Smart (quad contusion) and Daniel Theis (ankle).

That opened the door for Langford who finished with six points in 28 minutes -- both career highs.

Following the victory, the Celtics had nothing but praise for the 20-year-old rookie.

"He's going to be a really good player in this league," said Boston's Gordon Hayward who had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. "He came out and was a little passive, and I told him that. In the second half, he made good drives, finished strong. For him to be as young as he is, he's ahead of the curve. There's no doubt about that."

Boston's Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics with 33 points on Wednesday, knows all too well how challenging it can be to be an NBA starter in your first season.

Langford, much like Tatum in 2017, had some butterflies early on in his first NBA start.

"Without a doubt; after he (head coach Brad Stevens) told me I was starting to get butterflies," Langford said.

It was to the point that Langford didn't even hear his name called when introduced with the starters.

"I couldn't hear it. I didn't hear it. I just heard, ‘Indiana.' That was about it," he said.

There are a kazillion things that could potentially be running through the head of a player making his first NBA start.

But Celtics head coach Brad Stevens tried to keep things as simple as he could for Langford whose primary job while on the floor, was to defend Evan Fournier.

Fournier finished with a team-high 26 points for Orlando, although the points were spread out over multiple defenders besides Langford.

"That's your only task," Stevens recalled telling Langford. "So, focus on it, do as well as you can, and then space the floor, and just play off the other guys. Let those three guys (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward) make the game easier for you. And he did a good job of that."

And in doing so, has only enhanced the level of confidence that both the coaching staff and his teammates have him in if he's called upon to play more minutes or as we saw on Wednesday, start.

"They believe in me," Langford said. "Now … it just helps me go out there and play freely and without thinking about things."

