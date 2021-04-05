Romeo Langford with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics) with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021
Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics) with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021
Top plays from Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021
After making his season debut Sunday night, Celtics guard Romeo Langford opened up about his COVID-19 experience and said the symptoms "hit me pretty hard."
16 of Boston's 20 games with the most assists have been wins.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Terrence Ross (Orlando Magic) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/04/2021
The Pac-12 is assured of its first NCAA women's basketball championship since 1992 when No. 1 Stanford and No. 3 Arizona face off in the title game.
The Celtics star set a franchise mark
While Nomadland picked up Best Picture at the Critics Choice a couple of weeks back—a pretty reliable Oscar top prize indicator—at Sunday night’s SAG, it wasn’t even nominated in that category. Instead, that prize went to Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, possibly bolstering its chances at the Academy show on April 25th. The […]
NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO). On December 29, 2020, Romeo Power announced the completion of its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and that starting on December 30, 2020, Rower Power’s common stock would trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Then, on March 30, 2021, Romeo Power announced that as a result of a significant supply shortage of battery cells, Romeo Power now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million compared to a prior projection of $140 million that the Company reportedly made in a November Presentation ahead of the merger. Following this news, Romeo Power’s common stock fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Romeo Power securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact: Jeffrey P. Campisi KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP 850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 329-8571 E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com Laurence D. King KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP 1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560 Oakland, California 94612 (415) 772-4704 Fax: (415) 772-4707 E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com
The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles. For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season. Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.
Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.
Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday. Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.
As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”
Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.
Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.
Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.
Last week’s comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, covered extensively here and on PFT Live, included a blunt and candid assessment of the team’s recent failures in the draft. “Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good,” Kraft told reporters last Wednesday. “I don’t feel like we’ve done the [more]
With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]
Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold
Michigan football linebacker William Mohan became the ninth Wolverines player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January.