Romeo Doubs thrilled to join historic line of Packers receivers

The Green Bay Packers made headlines when they traded up to the top of the second round in the 2022 NFL draft to land North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, but they also landed another promising pass-catcher on Day 3 who could make a big impact.

Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick out of Nevada, brings a well-rounded skill set and a pro-ready frame to Green Bay, where he knows there’s a long history of legendary wide receivers that set the bar high for the next generation.

Here’s what Doubs had to say about some of the great Packers receivers he’s watched over the years:

Former Nevada WR Romeo Doubs pays homage to the receiver history in Green Bay, name-dropping James Jones, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson. Doubs is wearing No. 87 like Nelson, which he’s well aware of. pic.twitter.com/4XnmN5vldh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 6, 2022

After trading Davante Adams and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling walk in free agency this offseason, the Packers will need the likes of Doubs and Watson to make an immediate impact for Aaron Rodgers and the passing game this season.

