Romeo Doubs will play Monday, looks forward to getting on the field with Christian Watson

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is slated to return to the field Monday night against the Rams, giving Green Bay its rookie receiver pairing of Doubs and Christian Watson on the field together.

“I’m fully expecting to play Monday,” Doubs said.

Doubs and Watson were drafted this year in the hopes that they could make a big impact together for years to come. They’ve both played well at times, but it hasn’t been together much: Watson struggled early and missed time with injuries, but came on strong and was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November, while Doubs had a good start but has missed the last month with an ankle injury.

“I’m looking forward to it. Christian’s been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him because we’ve been looking forward to that opportunity. Can’t wait to see it happen,” Doubs said. “We can do a lot for the offense. It will be really exciting to get back on the field.”

It’s been a disappointing season in Green Bay, but Doubs and Watson playing well together in the final weeks of the season would be one reason for optimism heading into 2023.

