Romeo Doubs makes highlight-reel catch to get Packers on scoreboard

Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has stopped the bleeding in Buffalo.

The Bills were rolling, up 14-0, when Doubs made one of the best catches of the NFL season. His 19-yard score has drawn the Packers within 14-7 with 6:15 left in the first half.

Doubs was well covered by Taron Johnson, who even got a hand on the ball once in Doubs’ hands in an attempt to knock it loose. Doubs spun four times before catching the ball.

Doubs entered the night with 26 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He has two for 26 yards tonight.

Aaron Rodgers now is 8-of-10 for 62 yards and a touchdown.

