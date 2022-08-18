When Aaron Rodgers speaks, people in Green Bay listen and that was the case with the quarterback’s comments about the team’s young receivers this week.

Rodgers said those players have to be much more consistent when it comes to things like route running if they are going to be successful this season. That resulted in a Wednesday morning meeting featuring Rodgers, the team’s other quarterbacks, the wide receivers, and members of the offensive coaching staff.

Seventh-round pick Samori Toure said it was “just really giving us advice” from Rodgers and veteran wideouts about what the team is looking for at the position. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs said that getting on the same page as Rodgers was the key bit of business.

“Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees. . . . He just wants us to see what he sees,” Doubs said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

Some of this work could have gone on during the offseason program, but Rodgers didn’t take part in the voluntary sessions and that left the bulk of the heavy lifting for the summer. It will continue for the next few weeks before the Packers hit the field in Minnesota on September 11.

Romeo Doubs: Aaron Rodgers just wants us to see what he sees originally appeared on Pro Football Talk