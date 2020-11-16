Romeo Crennel vs. Bill Belichick is oldest coaching matchup in NFL history

When the Texans face the Patriots on Sunday, the combined ages of the two head coaches will be the oldest in NFL history.

Houston is coached by 73-year-old Romeo Crennel and New England is coached by 68-year-old Bill Belichick. Their combined age of 141 years is the oldest ever for a pair of opposing head coaches.

The previous record was a combined age of 137 years, set two months ago, when 69-year-old Pete Carroll coached the Seahawks against Belichick and the Patriots. Before that the record was set in 1995, when 70-year-old Marv Levy’s Bills played 65-year-old Don Shula’s Dolphins.

Crennel is the oldest coach in NFL history. With talk that Crennel may return next year, it’s worth noting that the Texans are slated to play the Seahawks, when a 74-year-old Crennel vs. 70-year-old Carroll matchup would set a new record.

