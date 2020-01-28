Romeo Crennel staying with Texans in new role

The Texans moved defensive coordinator out of that role, again.

He’s going to take another job with the team, again.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the longtime coach will stay with the Texans in a “key role on defense.”

They moved him out of the coordinator title to promote line coach Anthony Weaver into that job, the same way they once did for Mike Vrabel.

The 72-year-old Crennel, formerly the head coach of the Browns and Chiefs, has been with the Texans since 2014.