Romeo Crennel not expected back as Texans defensive coordinator

The Texans now have another vacancy, and the news might be that Bill O’Brien isn’t going to be the one to fill it.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, veteran defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel isn’t expected to return, at least with that title, next season.

The 72-year-old Crennel’s contract has expired, and he could simply retire. If he returns to the team, it would likely be in a senior advisor role. The former Browns and Chiefs head coach has been with Houston since 2014.

The immediate speculation is that defensive line coach Anthony Weaver could be in line to replace him, rather than letting the head coach absorb that responsibility too, the way he did with the General Manager role.

O’Brien initially said he expected Crennel to be back, but the staff will be different regardless, after he fired senior assistant John Pagano.