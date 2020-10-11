Romeo Crennel got the attitude and energy he was looking for

When Romeo Crennel was named the interim head coach in Houston this week, he said he wanted to see a different attitude and different energy than the ones the Texans played with during their 0-4 start.

Crennel got what he was looking for on Sunday. The Texans beat the Jaguars 30-14 as Crennel became the oldest head coach to win a game in NFL history.

“I saw the fight during the course of the game,” Crennel said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I didn’t see anybody going to the tank when things went wrong. They said, ‘Let’s go, let’s pick it up,’ and then boom. And that’s what they did. They picked it up and they fought all the way to the end.”

The energy stayed strong after the game. Defensive tackle P.J. Hall shared a video of Crennel dancing in celebration in the locker room and defensive end J.J. Watt, who was vocal about the need for change last week, said it was “a pretty awesome atmosphere” around the Texans.

