Romeo Crennel details the importance of Polynesian Bowl
Here's a look at which Cowboy players are entering/leaving via the transfer portal or heading to the NFL
Bill O’Brien has been mentioned for weeks as a potential offensive coordinator of the Patriots, and now he has formally interviewed for the job. O’Brien interviewed today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 53-year-old O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama. He previously served as head coach of [more]
Tennessee football transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally has played 36 games in his career, including 23 in the SEC while at Vanderbilt.
Can Utah three-peat? The #Pac12 gave the Utes a few really rough schedule elements, similar to USC. A Friday night game at Oregon State is very Larry Scott-ish.
Two former Browns will be coaching at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The good news is that USC has two byes on its 2023 football schedule. The bad news is that the Trojans have to play nine straight games to get to the second one. The Trojans' schedule was released Wednesday, with USC opening the season in Week 0 (a week earlier than most teams) against San Jose State on Aug. 26 and receiving byes in Week 3 and the week before the Pac-12 championship game.
Why is the University of Michigan rewarding him once again for pledging undying loyalty to the Wolverines and then batting his maize-and-blue eyelashes at the NFL?
Colorado will be fun to watch with Deion Sanders as the head coach. However, the schedule is tough. Welcome to the big leagues, Coach Prime.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.