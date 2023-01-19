Romeo Crennel details the importance of Polynesian Bowl

Trojan Sports

The good news is that USC has two byes on its 2023 football schedule. The bad news is that the Trojans have to play nine straight games to get to the second one. The Trojans' schedule was released Wednesday, with USC opening the season in Week 0 (a week earlier than most teams) against San Jose State on Aug. 26 and receiving byes in Week 3 and the week before the Pac-12 championship game.