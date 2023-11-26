Romeo Beckham is his dad David's double in heartwarming photo

David and Romeo Beckham (Instagram)

Romeo Beckham is proof that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Whilst the footballer, 21, is often compared to his fashion designer mum, VB, Romeo bore a striking resemblance to his father, David, in a heartwarming throwback picture.

In a sweet snapshot shared to Instagram, Romeo looked every inch his dad's double as the duo shared a laugh together in a lavish bar.

Channelling his famous father's aesthetic, David and Victoria's second eldest son sported a cropped hairdo akin to the former Manchester United player's. Like father, like son, Romeo also appeared to take inspiration from his dad's closet - and we're totally here for it!

Romeo has previously sought style inspiration from his father (Instagram)

For their celebratory evening, the 21-year-old donned a sheer black top which he stylishly wore unbuttoned at the top. Romeo elevated his look with a spangled assortment of silver chains, a cluster of bracelets and a single drop earring in his left ear.

David, meanwhile, could be seen wearing a crisp, white shirt, which he also wore unfastened at the top, revealing his myriad neck inkings in all their glory.

In his caption, Romeo simply included a black love heart emoji alongside his father's Instagram handle.

David and Victoria welcomed Romeo in 2002 (Instagram)

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with many followers racing to highlight their uncanny resemblance. "It's crazy to me how much y'all look alike!" noted one, while another chimed in: "Actually Romeo looks like his father when @davidbeckham was young."

A third remarked: "That's a beautiful thing bro. Your pops loves you. Look at that smile," and a fourth sweetly added: "One of the best dad-son duos out there."

The father-son duo share a close bond (Instagram)

Romeo's trip down memory lane comes after the star paid tribute to his girlfriend Mia Regan with a very personal tattoo.

Earlier this week, the Brentford F.C. player expanded his collection of inkings with a sweet tribute dedicated to his long-term love. For the new addition, Romeo opted to get Mia's nickname "Mooch" tattooed on his upper arm, with the moniker reflecting the model's Instagram handle, @mimimoocher.

Romeo now has Mia's nickname "Mooch" tatood on his arm (TikTok)

Whilst Romeo and Mia appear to be taking things to the next level, the couple experienced a bump in the road back in July 2022 when they briefly split.

At the time of their separation, a source said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

News of their rekindled romance emerged in November 2022 when Mia appeared to feature on Romeo's social media.

Since finding love again, Mia has reestablished herself as an honorary member of the Beckham clan. She is particularly close to Romeo's mother Victoria thanks to their shared passion for fashion.

The stylish duo even joined forces back in December 2022 to create a capsule collection teeming with jeans, denim waistcoats and baggy dungarees.