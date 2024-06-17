Romelu Lukaku typifies Belgium's luckless outing against Slovakia 😤
It seems to be another of those days for Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgium striker has endured a difficult evening in front of goal as his country take on Slovakia in Monday’s Group E encounter.
But just when it appeared that Lukaku’s afternoon was about to turn with a second-half leveller, the elements conspired against him again.
His sliding finish from Amadou Onana’s knockdown at the far post promised to see the Red Devils restore a sense of order in Frankfurt.
Lukaku finally scores… but it's offside 🙃
He really can’t catch a break in this game.