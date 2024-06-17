Romelu Lukaku typifies Belgium's luckless outing against Slovakia 😤

It seems to be another of those days for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker has endured a difficult evening in front of goal as his country take on Slovakia in Monday’s Group E encounter.

But just when it appeared that Lukaku’s afternoon was about to turn with a second-half leveller, the elements conspired against him again.

His sliding finish from Amadou Onana’s knockdown at the far post promised to see the Red Devils restore a sense of order in Frankfurt.

He really can’t catch a break in this game.