Romelu Lukaku joins Man United for $96.5 million

Romelu Lukaku has officially joined Manchester United.

The Belgian striker has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils and although no transfer fee was listed, it is believed an initial sum of $96 million was paid to Everton for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to United’s website after securing the deal, Lukaku revealed his delight at joining Jose Mourinho’s men.

“I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments,” Lukaku said. “However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down. “You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”

His new manager had the following to say about adding a key man to his forward line, with Lukaku expected to play in United’s second game of their tour against Real Salt Lake in Utah on July 17.

“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player,” Mourinho said. “It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”

Lukaku has linked up with United during their preseason tour of the U.S. as he is currently in Los Angeles, and by coincidence that’s where United will be based throughout their U.S. tour.

The Red Devils have acquired a player who scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season with only Harry Kane scoring more. After leaving Chelsea permanently for Everton back in 2014, Lukaku became the main man at Goodison scoring 71 goals in 133 games in all competitions. That came after he spent a year on loan at Everton in 2013-14, scoring 16 goals just 12 months after he had scored 17 on loan at West Brom.

Mourinho loaned him out from Chelsea to Everton and then sold him to the Toffees with many suggesting the two didn’t get along, but now Mourinho is ready to put his trust in Lukaku, and vice versa, following Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s knee injury which all but ended the chances of the Swedish international staying on at Old Trafford for another season.

Lukaku will start in a central role for United with Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba supporting him from attacking midfield.





