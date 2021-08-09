Romelu Lukaku passes medical as he closes in on £97.5m Chelsea return - with Tammy Abraham set for exit

Romelu Lukaku passes medical as he closes in on £97.5m Chelsea return - REUTERS

Romelu Lukaku is due to fly to London on Tuesday having successfully undergone his medical ahead of a €115million (£97.5m) move to Chelsea.

The club record deal will pave the way for Tammy Abraham’s departure from Stamford Bridge with the 23-year-old striker giving up the No 9 shirt to Lukaku.

Chelsea would prefer to sell Abraham to an overseas club and it is understood that Roma – who are allowing Edin Dzeko to leave and join Inter Milan who are, of course, losing Lukaku – have made an offer.

Jose Mourinho’s new club want to take Abraham on loan for a season with an option to buy which would meet Chelsea’s asking price of around €40m (£33.9m). Although they would prefer an outright sale Chelsea are inclined to accept the deal but it remains to be seen whether Abraham will agree.

Lukaku has accepted the offer of a five-year contract with Chelsea who are to pay him £200,000-a-week after tax which will make the 28-year-old the club’s highest earner as well as their most expensive player.

The medical took place at the Columbus Clinic Centre in Milan after initials claims that Lukaku would first travel to Belgium. It had been thought Lukaku would fly straight to London but, instead, he has travelled first to Monaco with his agent Federico Pastorello.

Inter agreed a deal on Saturday after Lukaku pushed for the move and it could still be completed before the 11pm UK deadline on Tuesday which means, in theory, he can be registered with Uefa in time to feature for Chelsea in Wednesday’s Super Cup against Villarreal in Belfast.

Lukaku’s participation in that fixture obviously appears highly unlikely but head coach Thomas Tuchel will want him to travel and meet up with his new team-mates as quickly as possible and certainly ahead of their first Premier League fixture at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lukaku spent three years at Chelsea, after signing as an 18-year-old from Anderlecht, between 2011-14 and made 15 appearances without scoring. However he spent two of those seasons largely on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Lukaku failed to score for Chelsea in his first spell at the club - ACTION IMAGES

There is a sense that Lukaku finally wants to return to Chelsea because he has “unfinished business” at the club he supported as a boy and where he idolised Didier Drogba.

Nevertheless it appears the departure of Antonio Conte as Inter’s coach and the difficult financial position the club has found itself in under its Chinese owners – who faced fans protests at the weekend - has contributed to his decision to leave as much as Chelsea’s desire to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

When Chelsea first inquired about him Lukaku had said he was happy to stay at Inter who also rejected two initial offers.

Chelsea will play in the Super Cup for the fifth time, having won the showpiece in 1998 but not yet under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, after beating Manchester City in May’s Champions League final.

This time they will be overwhelming favourites to beat Villarreal who earned their place in the curtain-raiser by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The signing of Lukaku will come as a huge relief to Tuchel who sanctioned the departure of Olivier Giroud to AC Milan and made it clear to the Chelsea hierarchy that the team needed a top-class centre-forward if they are to challenge for the Premier League title this season.