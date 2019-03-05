Romelu Lukaku: ‘I will never get my respect’

Romelu Lukaku has spoken out against certain parts of the media, as the Manchester United and Belgium forward has revealed he doesn’t give them his attention as he believes at least one newspaper is blatantly racist.

Lukaku, 25, has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games to keep United on track for a top four finish after their remarkable turnaround under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lukaku has scored 28 goals in 60 PL appearances for United, but still his performances are criticized heavily by many.

In a video released by the Guardian the Belgian forward revealed he refuses to speak to some of the media due to concerns over racism and not getting the respect he deserves.

Romelu Lukaku speaks out on racism in the media pic.twitter.com/LkmkgZlB6q — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) March 4, 2019





“I don’t give some media my attention, or not even a look. Sometimes you pay the price. But I don’t care. I’m not going to kiss somebody’s ass to be loved,” Lukaku said. “There’s one newspaper that everybody reads, y’all racist, y’all know who you are.”

Lukaku isn’t the first player to bring up this issue.

Raheem Sterling also hit out at the British press earlier this season and his comments about the media coverage young black players in England receive has started the conversation about how to improve things.

Having Lukaku echo Sterling’s views is another step in the right direction.