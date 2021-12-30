Romelu Lukaku hits out at Tuchel tactics at Chelsea, reveals love for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is not happy with the tactics deployed by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, as the $131.5 million striker has also revealed his love for Inter Milan.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Via our partners in Italy at Sky Sport, Lukaku has revealed he is not happy with the situation at Chelsea and especially the recent tactics that Tuchel has implemented.

Lukaku, 28, has been out injured in recent weeks but has scored in each of his last two Premier League games as Chelsea sit second in the table but eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Here are some snippets from the interview with Romelu Lukaku:

Latest Premier League news

How to watch, stream Premier League on USA Network after NBCSN shuts down Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Star striker hits out at Tuchel’s tactics

“Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea,” Lukaku said.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Wow.

We haven’t heard the last of this.

Belgian star dreams of Inter return

Lukaku also revealed that he pretty much wasn’t ready to leave Inter Milan and that he plans to return to the Italian giants in the future.

“I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this… how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans – this bothers me because it was not the right time,” Lukaku said.

“Now it’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened. I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I’m still at top level to win more together I want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever.”

Romelu Lukaku hits out at Tuchel tactics at Chelsea, reveals love for Inter Milan originally appeared on NBCSports.com