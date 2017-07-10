Romelu Lukaku completes £75m Manchester United switch from Everton

Romelu Lukaku has completed his move to Manchester United for a fee believed to be £75 million.

The Belgium international, 24, has joined the Old Trafford side from Everton after making clear his intention to play Champions League football.

And the move comes after a personal best season for the lethal finisher, who netted 26 goals in last season for the Blues.

Jose Mourinho said:

“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player. It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”

Romelu Lukaku said:

“I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments. However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down. You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”

The Red Devils fought off competition from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea to complete the deal, which was sweetened by Wayne Rooney’s free transfer back to Goodison Park.

It will see Lukaku united with good friend Paul Pogba – the duo have just shared a holiday in Los Angeles – and manager Jose Mourinho.

It is believed Pogba – self-dubbed ‘Agent P’ – helped tempt the prolific goalscorer to Old Trafford while they were on break, with the rift between the Portuguese manager and the Belgian striker in the past.





Mourinho famously sold the Belgian striker in 2014 when he was deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

The duo fell out at the time, after Lukaku had enjoyed successful spells on loan at West Brom and Everton – scoring 65 Premier League goals by the age of 21.

It led to the former Anderlecht striker leaving Stamford Bridge for the Toffees – where he progressed to score 71 goals in all competitions after becoming the club’s record signing, adding to the 16 goals he scored on loan in 2013-14.