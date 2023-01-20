Rome Odunze's top plays | 2022 season
Rome Odunze earned All-American honors this past season after leading the Pac-12 with 1,145 receiving yards. Odunze also had 75 receptions and scored eight total touchdowns.
Wisconsin offered Jaiden Spearman, a three-star athlete from North Carolina on Thursday.
The Badgers offered Marquise Lightfoot, a three-star edge rusher from Chicago on Thursday.
Briles replaces Garrett Riley after Riley left to be Clemson's offensive coordinator.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doni entered Wednesdays game against the Atlanta Hawks with quite the automobile.
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The focus at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Bronny James' recruitment has been kept under wraps, but there are four schools that could be likely landing spots, and a few that are out.
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion with his great rival Lionel Messi that demonstrated the financial firepower of the resource-rich Gulf.After Ronaldo led out the Riyadh Season Team, drawn from his new club Al Nassr and Saudi rivals Al Hilal, to flame-throwers and tickertape, Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes when he was fed by the livewire Mbappe.
LIV Golf has at last announced a US TV deal for its breakaway league, with a UK contract for 'a channel with big reach' apparently also close to completion.
Stephen Curry capped off the first half of Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors matchup with a go-ahead halfcourt buzzer-beater.
Steph Curry led the way with 29 but the Warriors fell to the Celtics in an epic overtime battle Thursday night.
While speaking in an interview on Yankees Hot Stove, manager Aaron Boone provided updates on a number of different topics including the status of Frankie Montas and DJ LeMahieu.
Andy Murray triumphed in an epic, five-set Australian Open battle which finished in the early hours of Friday in Melbourne after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic defied injury and a drunken heckler to progress to the third round. Former world number one Murray, 35, will play 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in round three after his second successive five-set triumph this week.