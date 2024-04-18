Rome Odunze wouldn't mind playing for his hometown Raiders

Next Thursday night, receiver Rome Odunze will be in Detroit. He'll be waiting to see where he's taken. And there's one team he'd definitely welcome playing for.

The Las Vegas native recently told #PFTPM that he would be very interested in playing for the Raiders.

The Raiders hold the 13th pick in the draft. Some think they'd be more inclined to take Odunze's former teammate, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But with both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell already on the team, why add another quarterback? Why not get a player to replace Davante Adams, who likely will be in his last year with the Raiders unless he takes a major pay cut in 2025?

Odunze believes his ceiling is the Cardinals at No. 4. Many think they'll take Marvin Harrison Jr. in that spot. They could trade down a few spots and get Harrison or Odunze later, possibly.

The full interview with Odunze is attached. Check it out. And stick around for the giant Thanos hand aimed at helping secure Snickers ice cream bars.