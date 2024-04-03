Rome Odunze visited Jets, set to meet Bears Thursday

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is expected to be selected early in the first round and he's spending time with a couple of teams drafting in the top 10 this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Odunze visited with the Jets, who own the 10th pick, on Wednesday. The wideout is set to move on to a meeting with the Bears, who have the first and ninth selections, on Thursday.

Odunze has also visited with the Giants, who pick sixth, so he's covered a lot of ground at the top of the draft.

Odunze caught 92 passes for 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his final season at Washington, which helped put him at the top of this year's receiving prospects along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers.