Rome Odunze out of rookie minicamp Saturday, Bears announce

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze will miss practice at the team’s rookie minicamp Saturday, according to an announcement from the team.

Odunze, the Bears’ selection with the No. 9 pick in this year’s NFL draft, is out with what the team describes as hamstring tightness.

The former Washington Huskies standout arrived at Halas Hall with the rest of Chicago’s 2024 draft class Friday, and said he’s ready for the high expectations placed on the likes of him and fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

“I’m excited,” Odunze said. “Anytime to be able to get onto the field and play football, I’m excited because that’s what I’m passionate about … So [I’m just] trying to be dialed in and go out there and give my best.”

After Saturday, the next significant date is July 22, when rookies will report back to Halas Hall for training camp, with veterans due to report by July 25. The Bears will take on the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener on Aug. 12, before participating in joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 16-17.

