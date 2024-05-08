Rome Odunze: No limit to what we can do on offense

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was planning on a race to 1,000 receiving yards with Keenan Allen after Allen arrived in a March trade, but it may now be a three-way battle in Chicago.

Rome Odunze was added to the receiving corps with the ninth overall pick last month, which gives first overall pick a plethora of options for his passes before you even note the presence of tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett as well as running back D'Andre Swift. The Bears will take another step in the process of putting all of those pieces together with this weekend's rookie minicamp and Odunze is thinking big about what can happen in the fall.

"Definitely, definitely," Odunze said, via ESPN. "Especially with Caleb throwing the ball, there's so many different avenues of the offense that we can explore, especially with the wide receiver core with such versatile receivers. There is no limit to what we can do. I’m super excited to get into the playbook and unlock the master plan that they’re gonna have for us."

Rookies typically have growing pains as they transition to the NFL, but the Bears situation looks rosier than most thanks to how many pieces are already in place around Williams and Odunze.