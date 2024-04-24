Rome Odunze: Bears drafting me would make an explosive offense

There's not much doubt that the Bears are going to be taking quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick on Thursday night, so the suspenseful part of their night will come with the ninth overall pick.

One popular choice for that spot in mock drafts is former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. On Wednesday, Odunze said that he thinks the Bears will "be in good hands" with Williams as their quarterback said joining the former USC quarterback in Chicago would "be awesome and something I’d love to be a part of" because of what he, Williams, Keenan Allen and DJ Moore would do together in the offense.

“It would be explosive,” Odunze said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Honestly, there’s a lot of weapons on the field in that offense.”

That's not something that's been said about too many Bears offenses over the years and we'll find out if it will be the way things come together very soon.