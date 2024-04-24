Rome Odunze: It would be ‘awesome’ to join Bears with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a franchise-defining 2024 NFL draft, where they’ll welcome new quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

But they also have a second top-10 selection, which has generated plenty of intrigue heading into draft night. There should be plenty of options for general manager Ryan Poles — perhaps even landing Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

Odunze recently attended a workout hosted by Williams in Los Angeles, which also featured a pair of Williams’ soon-to-be teammates — DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

“If that ends up being the duo for them — with Caleb back there throwing them the ball — I know they’ll be in good hands,” Odunze said Wednesday, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

Odunze was asked about the possibility of joining that receiver group.

“That’d be awesome,” he said. “If they come get me … That’d be awesome and something I’d love to be a part of.”

There’s no guarantee Odunze will even make it to the ninth overall pick. The best outcome for Chicago would be a team trading up into the top five to draft a quarterback, which would take one team out of the receiver hunt.

What would an offense with Williams, Moore, Allen and Odunze (among a slew of others) look like?

“It would be explosive,” Odunze said. “Honestly, there’s a lot of weapons on the field in that offense.”

Whether we get to see what that offense could look like remains to be seen. But we’ll get a definitive answer Thursday night.

