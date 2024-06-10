Romano: Sought-after United target will ‘100%’ leave his club this summer as he seeks ‘new chapter’

Manchester United have established themselves as one name among a host of clubs in pursuit of Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

As per the Evening Standard, the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could all rival the Red Devils in the race for Fofana’s signature this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder is said to be available for just £20 million due to his contract having only one year remaining. Monaco, understandably, are unwilling to see him leave as a free agent.

In terms of United’s interest, they’ll already be left with one fewer option in the middle of the park when Sofyan Amrabat returns to Fiorentina in the coming weeks. There was a £21.4m buy clause included in his loan terms, but the board are of the standpoint that his performances across 2023/2024 haven’t warranted such a fee.

Currently, Casemiro remains a member of Erik ten Hag’s squad, yet all signs are pointing towards the Brazilian departing in the upcoming window. He evidently struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League last season, and given that he’s the Reds’ highest earner on £350,000 a week, a transfer will likely best suit all parties.

Fofana gearing up for Monaco departure

Should Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. decide that Fofana is the man they want to anchor the midfield next term, they better start preparing to put their money where their mouth is, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the France international will ‘100% leave’ Monaco this summer.

🚨🔴⚪️ Youssouf Fofana will 100% leave AS Monaco this summer, plan on both player and club side confirmed. No advanced negotiations yet but Fofana feels ready for new chapter this summer. pic.twitter.com/jA3Nl02F4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

