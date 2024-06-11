Romano: Sesko off the table for Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea after Haaland-style renewal

The rumours had died away in the last few days, but now it can be confirmed that Benjamin Sesko will not be joining AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

Olivier Giroud will leave Milan at the end of his contract, having reached an agreement with LAFC, and the management is now working on replacing him.

Sesko emerged as one of the top targets in recent weeks as the Rossoneri have been tracking him since his days at Red Bull Salzburg. There was even talk of the club being ready to make him a record-breaking signing.

However, with all the news about Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee being close to joining, the Sesko links have somewhat faded away as the idea of a move to the Premier League began to take hold, though that will not happen either now.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Slovenia international has decided to stay at RB Leipzig and even sign new contract on improved terms, essentially ruling out the possibility of a move.

It is ‘similar to what Haaland decided’ back in his days at Borussia Dortmund in the sense that there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ regarding a future exit, meaning the club will let him go when the time is right.