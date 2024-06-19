Romano says United’s No.1 target is ‘super keen’ on Old Trafford move in much-welcomed update

Fabrizio Romano has provided a welcome update regarding Jarrad Branthwaite’s stance on a potential Manchester United move.

Fans will be well aware by now that the Red Devils saw their opening offer of £45 million rejected by the Toffees, who are standing firm in their £75-80m valuation.

It’s thought that their need to balance the books, following two points deductions for Profit and Sustainability breaches, could force the board’s hand into sanctioning the exit of their most sellable assets. Of course, Branthwaite certainly falls into this category, but they may turn to the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Amadou Onana instead.

However, should Branthwaite voice his desire to be on the move this summer, the Toffees may cave in and grant his wishes in order to not create a rift.

The 21-year-old is fresh off the back of making his senior England debut on June 3, although he proceeded to be omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man Euros squad – a decision which took both Everton and Three Lions supporters by surprise.

Nevertheless, he’ll be looking to build on such a prosperous campaign in 2024/2025, and that may include a switch to the 20-time champions.

Romano details Branthwaite’s stance

Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his Here We Go podcast that Branthwaite is ‘super keen’ on the prospect of becoming a Red this summer, meaning the only remaining stumbling block is the two clubs’ differences in valuations.

“Branthwaite is super keen on the move. He would like to join Manchester United even if they are not playing Champions League football next season,” Romano disclosed.

“The price will be crucial, and Everton at the moment believe they want at least £65-70million, so that’s why the deal, at the moment, is still not close.”

