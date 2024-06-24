Romano says “90% chance” of Chelsea target moving this summer, but Blues are “really advanced” on another target

Fabrizio Romano’s video for CaughtOffside today had him speaking about Chelsea’s striker options.

He pointed out that the Blues are speaking to the agents and clubs of multiple players, and explained that talks for young Barcelona star Marc Guiu had become “really advanced” in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile he circled back to another Blues target – Jonathan David – and said there was a “90% chance” he leaves Lille this summer. Whether that’s to Chelsea or anywhere else, he’s not sticking around.

Those two look without doubt favourites to be joining Chelsea now that the Jhon Duran chatter has gone quiet. They both represent different ends of the scale – one totally raw one with a high floor but possibly a lower ceiling too.

We’re not sure how keen Chelsea are on either, or whether they’re just getting lower and lower on their list.

You can see Romano speaking in the clip in the clip embedded here: