Romano says 20 year old Premier League rising star valued at €50m – Chelsea interested

Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside has him once again mentioning Chelsea in connection with Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian – currently at the Euros with his country – is apparently going to cost between €45-50m, and has other top teams like Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa interested.

He’s established himself as a really good Premier League player over the course of the last year, and is still just 20 years old, with these top teams definitely hoping he still has more levels to go up, especially if playing with better players.

Milos Kerkez playing for Bournemouth.

A long shot for Chelsea given the events of the last week

Under normal circumstances this would seem a prime option for Chelsea, and a very likely move. He’s the right age, available for a decent price and on reasonable wages.

But at the moment, there’s quite the log jam at left back, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella representing a big chunk of investment both in transfer fee and in wages. Levi Colwill will hopefully not be needed as regularly in the centre next season too, meaning he will be available to fill in as a third choice.

Given that depth, can you really see the Blues pumping more money into that position when we’ve already seen them effectively pull out of deals for top targets like Michael Olise and Jhon Duran in the last few weeks purely because of the effects on wages?

More likely it feels we either pick up a teenage talent with the long term potential to succeed Chilwell, or do nothing at all in this position, despite the widespread desire among some fans to upgrade there.

This feels like a player we would have been all over had we got there before Bournemouth – but at €50m, it looks a very unlikely deal now.