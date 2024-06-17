Romano reveals why United are willing to walk away from Branthwaite talks with Everton, fans will be pleased

Romano reveals why United are willing to walk away from Branthwaite talks with Everton, fans will be pleased

Manchester United are reportedly willing to end negotiations with Everton over Jarrad Branthwaite if they feel as though the asking price is unreasonable.

As it stands, the two clubs remain locked in talks over the stalwart centre-half after United’s opening bid of £45 million was swiftly rebuffed last Friday.

The Toffees are standing firm in their reluctance to sell Branthwaite, hence their remarkably high asking price of £65-70m – a region that the Red Devils have no intention of entering.

Personal terms were agreed between the player and United last week, according to The Times, meaning Everton’s valuation is the only stumbling block in actually getting the transfer over the line.

Their precarious financial situation, which led to them being dealt two separate points deductions last season for Profit and Sustainability breaches, means they will have to sell players in order to balance the books this summer. However, they could turn to the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or the highly-rated Amadou Onana rather than parting ways with Branthwaite.

Read more: United preparing ‘imminent’ announcement confirming agreement with experienced defender

INEOS plan to put an end to United-taxed deals

As well as that, Fabrizio Romano has today claimed that INEOS will walk away if they deem the Blues’ price tag to have an added United tax – as has been the case in plenty of other deals in recent years.

There’s no way Ajax would’ve charged £86m for Antony had it been almost any other side in negotiations, and it’s an element of the club’s business that supporters have been desperate for the owners to put an end to. They may finally be in luck.

More Stories / Latest News

Romano reveals why United are willing to walk away from Branthwaite talks with Everton, fans will be pleased

Jun 17 2024, 21:33

European club take first steps in striking up a deal for United star whom they’re ‘open’ to selling

Jun 17 2024, 20:15

Manchester United players set to be in action at Euro 2024

Jun 17 2024, 20:02