Romano reveals that United would consider a ‘good bid’ for one player who’s attracting Premier League interest

Romano reveals that United would consider a ‘good bid’ for one player who’s attracting Premier League interest

Now that transfer is officially open for the summer, speculation over potential incomings and outgoings will only grow rifer as the weeks progress.

As such, it’s worth being vigilant in regards to which outlets you can trust, with few as reliable as Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

He shared a brief update on Friday morning concerning one Manchester United star who could well be on his way out in the coming weeks: Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He is attracting interest due to the fact that he has just one year remaining on his current contract, although he isn’t a ‘guaranteed exit’.

Read more: Transfer news LIVE – Branthwaite terms agreed, Chelsea pushing for Olise

Back in January, United opted to activate the defender’s one-year extension clause, meaning if they want him to stay beyond 2025, a new deal will have to be offered. If not, they risk losing him for nothing next June.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, is a player who’s often drawn mixed opinions from the Old Trafford faithful. His one-on-one tackling is second to none in the top flight, but fans have frequently voiced their doubts over whether he can provide enough on the attack as other fullbacks do.

As well as that, when Erik ten Hag’s backline is fully fit, the former Crystal Palace man ranks behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order. Both right-backs endured hectic ends to the season taking turns deputising for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, yet when the new term begins, you’d expect that it’ll be Dalot named in the opening starting 11 – especially if he impresses with Portugal at Euro 2024.

Read more: Luke Shaw has just told United fans which youth prospect they should be most excited about

Wan-Bissaka could leave United after

Romano confirmed today that Wan-Bissaka does have potential suitors lining up in the PL and in Italy, so the Red Devils would consider selling him should a ‘good bid’ arrive.

🚨🔴 Aaron Wan-Bissaka could still leave Man United in case of good bid this summer. Not guaranteed exit yet but possible as he has one year left on his contract, attracting interest from PL and Italy. pic.twitter.com/0ByVZbKUUe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2024

More Stories / Latest News

Romano reveals that United would consider a ‘good bid’ for one player who’s attracting Premier League interest

Jun 14 2024, 15:19

Man United consider triggering £33.8 million release clause of Dutch attacker

Jun 14 2024, 14:40

‘A very good axis’: City’s treble-winner singles out United ace for his threat ahead of Euro 2024 meeting

Jun 14 2024, 14:40