Romano: Pioli one of three candidates to replace Gallardo at Al Ittihad

Stefano Pioli ended his four-and-a-half-year tenure at AC Milan in May and he has since been evaluating his options for next season., According to a report, he’s on the shortlist of the Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Pioli surprised everyone with his work at Milan, taking them back to the Champions League and winning the Scudetto with an arguably inferior squad. Having said that, his time at the club came to a natural end after the disappointing 2023-24 season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 58-year-old could relaunch his career in Saudi Arabia with the club Al Ittihad. Prominent players such as Ngolo Kante and Karim Benzema are part of the squad, but the current manager Marcello Gallardo is set to leave.

Pioli is one of three candidates on the shortlist, per Romano, and it remains to be seen if he will be the chosen one. The former Milan manager could certainly get himself a very good salary, but the feeling is that he wants to build on what he did with the Rossoneri in Europe.

It should be noted that Gallardo was one of the candidates for the Milan job, but he was never seriously evaluated by the management in the end.