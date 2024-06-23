Romano: Milan working on two ‘opportunities’ to strengthen the midfield – the names

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that AC Milan have two names that stand out above the others on their wish list for the midfield, with one being of particular interest.

Speaking together in a video on YouTube to talk about the mercato, Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto did a segment on Milan’s interest in Joshua Zirkzee and then moved on to speaking about potential midfield additions.

Romano (as relayed by Radio Rossonera) states that Mats Wieffer of Feyenoord could be ‘an opportunity’ for Milan this summer, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a ‘different, more experienced solution’ but is ‘not so hot’ yet.

Moretto confirmed that he is on the list of the Rossoneri directors, who are attracted by the fact he is one year from the expiry of his contract. However, the Spurs and Denmark man is not a priority and rather ‘an issue that will be addressed towards August’.

On Hojbjerg, Romano added: “He wants to leave. He has hired Italian agents, this may be a sign of his desire for Italy. Then especially in January, when Napoli and Juve were there, he has always been very open to the Italian solution, so I believe that regardless it could be an opportunity.”