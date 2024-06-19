Romano: Milan still have ‘match point’ in Zirkzee pursuit despite Man Utd enquiry

Manchester United’s interest in signing AC Milan target Joshua Zirkzee has been confirmed by another source, however they remain behind in the race.

The Zirkzee saga continues to rumble on and there have been few developments pertaining to Milan’s pursuit in recent days, with a deadlock having seemingly developed between the club and the striker’s agent.

After suggestions that the gap on commissions was being reduced, Zirkzee’s agency have made it clear that they will not budget on their €15m demands. Thus, Milan have been left with a decision to make: they must pay up, hope the demands go down or walk away.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have asked for information on the terms of a potential deal for Zirkzee. More specifically, they asked his representatives what the demands would be on salary and commissions plus what the release clause details are.

United’s interest is not something advanced and they ‘are still discussing internally’ whether to go for him or not. The journalist goes on to add that the Rossoneri still have an agreement with Zirkzee over a contract and they are planning to pay his €40m release clause.

Therefore, Milan still have the ‘match point’ when it comes to wrapping up a deal for the 23-year-old, but the deal ‘still depends on commissions’.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee is currently with the Dutch national team at the European Championship having been an emergency call-up, something that could hamper progress.