Romano: Milan to miss out as centre-backs close in on Napoli and Marseille moves

AC Milan look set to miss out on two players who have been named as centre-back targets, namely Rafa Marin of Real Madrid and Lilian Brassier of Brest.

Milan are locked in a strange part of their mercato at the moment – even if the window has not officially opened – because they must first resolve the centre-forward issue before turning to other areas and this means they may miss out on some targets.

Over the past few days the Rossoneri have been linked with a move for Marin who spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves from Real Madrid, while Brassier is a player that has been mentioned as an option for months now.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and Real Madrid are in direct contact today to seal Rafa Marín deal on permanent transfer, with the deal ‘almost there’. The 22-year-old has already agreed on terms, while Los Blancos will have a buy back clause with details being clarified.

In another tweet, Romano adds that Olympique Marseille are on the verge of signing Brassier. Talks are underway with Brest while personal terms have been agreed over a five-year deal. The player ‘rejected three other proposals’ – also from Champions League clubs – to join OM.