Romano lifts lid on when Chelsea hope to engage in contract and transfer talks with key piece

Fabrizio Romano’s focus is on new transfers at the moment, but there’s always room for some contract chatter, especially when it’s closely related to one of the major ongoing sagas at Chelsea – in this case the endless drama of Conor Gallagher’s future.

Romano has today given an update on that situation, claiming that nothing is going to be decided before the end of the European Championship:

“Conor Gallagher at the moment doesn’t want to decide anything now before the Euros. He wants to focus on the tournament, but Gallagher will be one to watch in the next few months,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Gallagher is away with England now, and is pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI for Sunday’s opening group, looking to build on a hugely impressive season at Chelsea. There has seemingly been a deadlock in talks for months, but the intention to restart them seems to have become more explicit in recent weeks, and we’re really hopeful something can be hammered out once Gallagher is on his holidays in July.

Conor Gallagher playing for England.

Both parties on the same page for crucial month

Both parties know that it’s a wise move to delay these talks a little while Gallagher is focused on England.

And let’s face it they had all season working at the same training ground to try and get a deal done, with no obvious progress. Why would they now enter discussions in earnest with Gallagher away in Germany for a month?

Whatever happens with the Three Lions, it makes perfect sense for the midfielder to focus on that. Even if the co-sporting directors remain keen to sell, they know good performance for England will only improve the asking price they can name for Gallagher.

Once he’s back from the tournament, they can really engage with the gritty business of getting him to sign a new deal, or finding a transfer for him. They’ve got plenty of other business to attend to in the meantime.