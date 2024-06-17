Romano: ‘An Italian return’ – Milan could reignite Morata interest with striker set to depart after Euro 2024

Alvaro Morata has been a transfer target for AC Milan in previous mercatos, and this summer, the Rossoneri may have a chance to reignite their pursuit of the Spanish striker.

Given Milan are interested in recruiting two strikers this summer – a starter and a rotation – to play alongside Luka Jovic, there are many avenues to be explored, and one that could be pursued is Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has been a topic of interest for the Rossoneri in previous seasons, and he could present an intriguing opportunity for the club in the mercato.

As Fabrizio Romano (via Milan News 24) reports, the striker will meet with his current club, Atletico Madrid, after the conclusion of the European Championship and ask to leave.

Romano states he ‘wants a return to Italy at all costs’, and he has a clause in his contract which could mean he is available to purchase for as little as €12 million. Given the Diavolo have an interest in Armando Broja and have previously been interested in the Spaniard, the club may prefer to look at a more complete option that has a fantastic goalscoring record.

At the time of writing, he has scored one goal at Euro 2024 from as many appearances, but he also has 15 goals and three assists in 32 La Liga fixtures last season.