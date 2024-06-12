Romano: Fonseca announcement imminent with contract until 2026 – the details

Paulo Fonseca is set to be announced as the new head coach of AC Milan very soon with the Portuguese and his staff signing their contracts already.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Lille coach is going to be heading to Milan and he is tasked with mounting a genuine title challenge in Serie A after a summer of preparation.

With Stefano Pioli departing, it has been clear for a number of weeks that Fonseca is the choice for Milan but the club has opted not to rush the announcement.

The assumption is that he will be announced on Thursday when Zlatan Ibrahimovic hosts a press conference, and the appointment will then be explained.

As Romano reports, all of the official documents for Fonseca were actually signed last week and his staff members will be signing their contracts today, ready for an imminent announcement.

The contract for the former AS Roma coach will run until 2026 and there will be an option to extend it for another year.

The initial salary for Fonseca will be €2.5m, which is something that may have to be revised if the team immediately hit the ground running under his guidance. Milan will be able to spend during the summer knowing they have a coach in place.