Romano exclusive says Premier League interest in £50m star is “total” one year after failed sale

The last few days have been absolutely crammed with Conor Gallagher updates as interest from other teams in the Premier League in the midfielder peaks.

Fabrizio Romano has been reporting on it in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, where he revealed the Blues are looking for a very hefty price.

“At the moment, the Conor Gallagher situation has gone completely quiet because he is still really focused on Chelsea. Conor is not desperate to leave Chelsea. He loves the club so he would be more than happy to stay and fight for them as he’s always, always showing,” Romano wrote.

“But at the same time, there is interest from Aston Villa and there is interest from Tottenham. They already wanted Conor Gallagher one year ago and were considering him as a top target, but then Chelsea decided against selling him last summer.

“Now the situation is really open again around Conor Gallagher because Villa’s interest is total. Chelsea’s position is clear. They want more than £50m for Conor because they see him as a really important player.

Conor Gallagher playing for England.

Blues need to know when to hold and when to fold

That sums up the situation pretty nicely – Chelsea know they have to sell, yet also know that Gallagher is worth a lot, and that that value is rising. A strong showing with England this summer could cap it all off. From the club’s perspective however, it’s all a matter of timing. After this summer, Gallagher will be into the final year of his contract and his value suddenly plummets.

So it’s a delicate balance for them to find -there could be quite the battle back and forth as the Blues look to get the biggest fee possible without pushing suitors too far as we get deeper into the summer.