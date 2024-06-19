Romano deals United transfer dagger after revealing key deal is ‘currently off’ despite ‘advanced talks’

Manchester United are currently ruled out of any deal for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo due to INEOS’ involvement in both clubs.

The Red Devils had been heavily linked with Todibo, with reports in January suggesting they’d have tried to sanction a transfer if the funds were available.

However, Romano has now reported that a potential switch for the Frenchman to Old Trafford is ‘currently off’ and ‘highly unlikely’, as it would not comply with UEFA rules. ‘Talks were advanced’, and all parties were keen on getting a deal over the line.

🚨 EXCL: Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules. Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and Man Utd with same ownership playing same European competition next season means no green light. pic.twitter.com/fQPU8qr5BT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

Both Nice and United will be playing in the Europa League next season; the former through their fifth-placed league finish while the latter’s qualification came courtesy of last month’s FA Cup final triumph.

As such, business between the two Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned outfits is off the table.

United back to scouring the market

Judging by recent speculation doing the rounds, United do have other centre-half targets lined up. They remain locked in talks with Everton over Jarrad Branthwaite, who is ‘really keen’ on joining the 20-time champions, while Marc Guehi and Matthijs de Ligt are also believed to be on INEOS’ shortlist.

