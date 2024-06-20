Romano crushes crucial detail of £13.6m “formal offer” in his update on transfer

Late last night, chatter emerged from Argentine that Chelsea are keen on Boca Juniors centre back Aaron Anselmino.

Since we’ve been awaiting confirmation on how valid that information is from one of the big names in transfers – and it looks like now we’ve got it. Fabrizio Romano has just Tweeted out his information on the deal.

“Chelsea have genuine interest in Argentinian centre back Aaron Anselmino, born in 2005,” Romano has just written on his social media pages.

“As per reports in Argentina, Chelsea are in the race and also aware of conditions of the deal.”

That makes it sound like a lot of other teams are looking at Anselmino, and you can hardly be surprised. You can’t go too far wrong simply signing players from Boca’s academy, especially if they have made their debut as a teenager.

It looks as though the intention is to sign him up and add him to our stable of young talents used to replenish the first team, strengthen Strasbourg, and eventually be sold on for profit if that’s where their career goes. Of course the first team at Chelsea is always an option, but it’s not the only objective these days.

🚨🔵 Chelsea have genuine interest in Argentinian centre back Aaron Anselmino, born in 2005. As per reports in Argentina, Chelsea are in the race and also aware of conditions of the deal. No formal proposal yet but monitoring him among many talents for the future. pic.twitter.com/ynf8YUsYgr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

The similarities and the differences between reports

Romano is basically echoing everything about the original information from last night – with one major exception. Those reports had as their central theme the idea that Chelsea had already made a £13.6m “formal offer” to Boca for the defender, making things seem very advanced indeed.

But Romano straight up refutes that, making it sound much more like the Blues simply have him on a list of players they’re interested in, along with tons of other talents from the region:

“No formal proposal yet but monitoring him among many talents for the future,” the Italian insider wrote.

Of course, all it takes for that to change is an email…