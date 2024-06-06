Romano confirms United’s interest in 20-y/o PL star but admits it won’t be ‘easy’ as his club vies to keep him

Romano confirms United’s interest in 20-y/o PL star but admits it won’t be ‘easy’ as his club vies to keep him

Fabrizio Romano has further confirmed that Manchester United are targeting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as a potential solution to their left-back woes.

Across 2023/2024, Erik ten Hag was made to navigate the majority of the term with no senior left-back available. Tyrell Malacia was ruled out of the entirety of the campaign – and last summer’s pre-season – with a knee injury while Luke Shaw also endured yet another season of torrid luck on the injury front, being limited to a mere 15 appearances in all competitions.

Then, despite signing Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, United opted to cut it short after just four months by sending him back to his parent club in the winter window. He should’ve undoubtedly been kept hold of for depth, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his entourage have now been left scouring the market for permanent options in the position, with Kerkez believed to be one name on their list.

The 20-year-old signed for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023 for a reported £15.5 million. He proceeded to play an integral role throughout his maiden term in England, starting 22 matches as the Cherries recorded their highest-ever Premier League points tally (48).

However, United must brace themselves for a battle if they do decide to ignite their pursuit of Kerkez, who will be representing Hungary at the upcoming Euros, as Bournemouth are incredibly reluctant to sanction their talent’s departure.

Read more: £550-a-week duo could be first out the foor as INEOS plots ruthless smmer overhaul

Romano details United’s Kerkez interest

Romano told CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing: “Man United could move for Milos Kerkez

“I wanted to mention Milos Kerkez, a very good talent and one of the most interesting left-backs around Europe. He’s doing very well after a fantastic season and making a great impact in the Premier League with Bournemouth. We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left-backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position.

”He’s not the only one but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment, there’s no direct contact.

”Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it’s not going to be an easy deal. It’s going to be one to watch, for sure, because it’s a market where left-backs are really, really requested. Plenty of interest around Europe, clubs waiting to see what happens, for example, with Alphonso Davis and many other similar cases.”

More Stories / Latest News

Romano confirms United’s interest in 20-y/o PL star but admits it won’t be ‘easy’ as his club vies to keep him

Jun 6 2024, 8:52

Video: Paul Gascoigne has podcast panel in stitches after issuing comical response to failed United move

Jun 6 2024, 8:26

Manchester United and Chelsea braced for battle in pursuit of newly-promoted PL star valued at £40m

Jun 6 2024, 7:34