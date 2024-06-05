Romano confirms PL club won’t ‘make it easy’ for United to sign their highly-rated player this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United will sign a new left-back in the summer window. However, they may face some stumbling blocks in pursuit of one specific target…

The transfer reporter revealed that one name on the Red Devils’ shortlist is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who arrived at the Vitality Stadium on a long-term contract last July. Kerkez’s exact fee was undisclosed by both the Cherries and AZ Alkmaar, although reports suggest it was around £15.5 million.

Across his maiden campaign in England, the defender played a vital role for Bournemouth, making 28 appearances – 22 as a starter – as they went on to record their highest-ever Premier League points tally (48).

Cherries will play hardball in Kerkez talks

As such, you’d expect that Andoni Iraola wants to keep hold of as many of his key players as possible – and that’s certainly going to be the case with Kerkez. Romano adds in his update that the South West outfit ‘have no intention to make it easy’ for any clubs wanting to sign the 20-year-old, while they’ll also demand an ‘important fee’.

🚨🔴 Manchester United will bring in new left back for sure this summer, as reported in March. Milos Kerkez, one of the players being monitored for that position. No talks yet but appreciated. Bournemouth have no intention to make it easy, they’d ask important fee for Kerkez. pic.twitter.com/hYYHLgyizS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

Recruiting a suitable left-back is crucial for United next term after last season’s debilitating injury crisis saw Tyrell Malacia sidelined for the entire nine months. Similarly, Luke Shaw endured yet another campaign of torrid luck on the injury front, being limited to a mere 15 appearances in all competitions.

