Romano claims €6m Chelsea target could be “done soon” and explains major contract decision

After appearing as a mere suggestion over the weekend, news is developing quickly on the subject of Marc Guiu’s potential move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has just Tweeted out further details about the striker’s potential move to Chelsea, saying the Blues “want to get it done soon.”

What’s interesting in his update today is that he confirms the contract Guiu has been sent is to sign with Chelsea and not Strasbourg. He’s not being brought in as a BlueCo talent to join the umbrella, but as a proper first team striker to contribute right away.

The €6m release clause in Guiu’s contract makes him an easy signing to make, and there’s shouldn’t be too many delays once we’re certain he’s the man we want. It seems more than possible that he’s being presented as a Chelsea player at some point this week, allowing him to complete his move and get settled in before preseason under new coach Enzo Maresca begins.

🚨🔵 More on Marc Guiu. Contract proposal has been sent for Chelsea, not for Strasbourg as things stand; the project presented to Guiu is at Chelsea. Chelsea want to pay €6m clause and get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/R3Wcl46SN1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

Chelsea’s summer plans summed up

The fact that Chelsea are going for a totally unproven 18 year old at all confirms our assumptions about their summer plans. They were never going to be in for Victor Osimhen or any of them big name elite strikers, the plan was always to find a young, cheap alternative to Nicolas Jackson, who has clearly has proven he has the trust of the co-sporting directors to be our top striker next season.

That’s a strategy that will worry some fans – but there’s no denying Jackson showed great play and great potential and is just a bit of polish away from convincing everyone.

We wonder what players like Deivid Washington, a similar age and bought for even more money last summer, think, however? The glut of players in their late teens and early 20s is bad news for some of them.