Romano: Chelsea pushing ahead with €63m+ swoop for Milan-linked duo

Chelsea are now the team that are leading the race to sign the AC Milan-linked defender Aaron Anselmino, according to Fabrizio Romano, while they have their eyes on another Rossoneri target.

As reported by Calciomercato.com journalist Daniele Longo on X, Milan are an admirer of Anselmino, who is only 19 years old and is drawing a lot of attention thanks to his mature performances for Boca Juniors.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column, Chelsea’s interest in Anselmino is genuine and the Premier League club are looking into how to complete a deal.

Discussions are ongoing with all parties involved to understand the details of the release clause in his contract, which is set at $25m (around €23m).

There has been no formal proposal yet, but for sure Chelsea are monitoring him among many talents for the future. It remains to be seen how strong Chelsea will push for Anselmino as he is a very talented centre-back.

Many clubs in Europe have been monitoring him from Spain and Italy as per Romano, but Chelsea are ‘now the frontrunners’ for the player.

Meanwhile, Milan were recently linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, who shone last season out on loan at Deportivo Alaves and looks to be a very interesting talent for the future given he is only 20.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Atletico have rejected bids ‘above €40m’ including bonuses but Chelsea ‘are not giving up’ on signing him and ‘will come back with fresh approaches’. However their task is made twice as difficult, as Omorodion wants to stay.